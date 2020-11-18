Milford middle schools joining high schools in all remote learning through Jan. 8, 2021

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford middle school students will be joining the high schoolers in moving to all distance learning through Jan. 8, 2021.

In a letter to the school community Tuesday, Superintendent Anna Cutaia announced the move will begin Monday, Nov. 23.

All the high schools in the city moved to full distance learning Monday, Nov. 16.

The superintendent says the move is due to staff shortage due to possible COVID exposure.

The superintendent wrote, “While the high school shift to distance learning allowed us to redeploy 15 high school staff members to our elementary and middle schools, we are finding that it is not enough. Unfortunately, the rise in cases continues to impact our in-person learning model, again most notably in the area of human resources. In fact, as of yesterday, we have 181 staff members reported absent. And, sadly, our difficulty continues in being able to fully staff our schools at the middle and elementary levels. Please note, these absences are not all positive COVID cases but mostly required quarantining due to potential exposure.”

Superintendent Cutaia went on to say, “Milford Health Department data continues to demonstrate that we are not seeing sustained in-school transmission among students and staff; rather, contact tracing confirms the increase in transmission is largely due to attendance at large social gatherings outside of school and the natural trending seen when in a pandemic environment.”

The shift of the middle schoolers and high schoolers allows for 34 additional staff members to be deployed to the elementary schools in hopes to keep those young students in in-person learning as long as possible.