Milford native Michael Loudon uses Instagram page to highlight local restaurants

New Haven

(WTNH) — His Instagram handle is Twentydeuce, and that has developed into TwentydeuceTV. Michael Loudon, a Milford native, is using his TV channel to draw attention to restaurants around the state who are struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loudon works at Heineken USA in Connecticut as a field sales manager. It is through that job that has landed him with connections to a bunch of restaurant owners, and he decided to make videos to help promote those businesses. He films his experience asking what their most popular dish is and what dish to look forward to.

Additionally, Loudon has been involved with multiple fundraisers involved CT Food Bank, Yale, breast cancer awareness and more. Watch the video above for more information or visit Loudon’s Facebook page.

