MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a serious motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The male victim is in critical condition and is described as a 25-35-year-old white male around 165lbs with many tattoos around his body.

He was riding a 1988 Kawaski motorcycle when he crashed.

Please contact the Milford Traffic Unit with any information, 203-878-5244