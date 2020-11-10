Milford PD: Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to Milford elementary school over several months

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police are investigating after an elementary school in Milord was burglarized and vandalized.

Police reported Tuesday, over the last few months there have been several incidents of burglaries and vandalism at Saint Gabriel Elementary School on Tudor Road.

The school has not been in operation since 2016, but since then has been used for small events.

Police say, “The vandals have caused thousands of dollars in damage to windows, doors, and property. Detectives are currently reviewing video and investigating leads. Once identified, the
individuals responsible face felony burglary and vandalism charges.”

Anyone with any information can contact Det. Mitchell Warwick 203-783-4730 mwarwick@milfordct.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Branford's renovated Legacy Theatre with social distancing additions set to open Spring 2021

News /

Gov. Lamont cuts ribbon at new veterans housing development in Meriden

News /

Yale New Haven Hospital, Trinity Health Of New England limit visitors due to COVID-19 concerns

News /

Joe Biden's dog, the first rescue dog to move into the White House, highlights importance of animal shelters

News /

FBI, local officials investigating potential cyber hack within New Haven Public Schools

News /

Local 'Jeopardy' contestant remembers late host Alex Trebek

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss