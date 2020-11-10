Milford PD: Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to Milford elementary school over several months

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police are investigating after an elementary school in Milord was burglarized and vandalized.

Police reported Tuesday, over the last few months there have been several incidents of burglaries and vandalism at Saint Gabriel Elementary School on Tudor Road.

The school has not been in operation since 2016, but since then has been used for small events.

Police say, “The vandals have caused thousands of dollars in damage to windows, doors, and property. Detectives are currently reviewing video and investigating leads. Once identified, the

individuals responsible face felony burglary and vandalism charges.”

Anyone with any information can contact Det. Mitchell Warwick 203-783-4730 mwarwick@milfordct.gov.