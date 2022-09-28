MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department arrested the fourth and final person involved in a home invasion from January where suspects wore fake delivery uniforms.

Police arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. He was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited by detectives on September 22, police said. While in custody, it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies.

Jordan was charged with the following: two counts of home invasion, two counts of robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, assault in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, four counts of failure to appear in the first degree, and two counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

He was held on a $1,062,500 bond and appeared in court on Friday.

The arrest stems from a home invasion on January 10 where a victim was robbed at a Devon Manor Apartment on Naugatuck Avenue. Two armed suspects were reportedly wearing Amazon delivery uniforms and were carrying a package. Police said that when the victim opened the door, the suspects forced their way inside.

In April, 25-year-old Shane Gordon turned himself in to police after he was charged with home invasion, robbery, kidnapping, assault, criminal liability to home invasion, criminal liability to robbery, and criminal liability to larceny. Dominique Jackson, 25, of Shelton was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery, and larceny, as well as criminal liability to home invasion, and criminal liability of larceny, criminal liability to larceny in the first degree.