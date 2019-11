MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police arrested a man Friday who had a stockpile of illegal assault weapons, high capacity magazines, and armor piercing ammunition inside his home.

38-year-old Robert Brenner faces 31 weapons charges.

Officers searched Brenner’s home on Friday. The arrest follows a 5-month investigation that all started with a request for a Welfare Check.

Brenner was released on bond and is due back in court in December.