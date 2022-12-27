MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers.

K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department.

“Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner, Ofc. Owens. We’ll take it from here.”

Zar was an eight-year veteran of the force who loved his job — especially if it included getting pets from kids, according to the post. During his off days, he enjoyed playing with his ball.

“He was a hard worker on the job and a faithful protector in the home,” the post reads.