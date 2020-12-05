Milford police investigating fatal pedestrian accident near Big Y

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police confirmed to News 8 they are investigating a fatal pedestrian struck incident Friday night on Boston Post Road.

Police say responding officials received a call at 6:47 pm on Post Road for a pedestrian struck accident on 150 Boston Post Road near the Big Y supermarket.

Milford firefighters arrived to have found an elderly man that was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

No word on the whereabouts or condition of the driver.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for more information.