Milford police investigating overnight shooting on Housatonic Avenue

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on Housatonic Avenue near the intersection with West Main Street.

There will be police activity in the area for a significant portion of the day, according to police. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officials report this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Milford Police headquarters at (203) 878-6551.

