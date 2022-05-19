MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department is looking to identify a catalytic converter thief who injured a witness that caught him in the act.

According to the police, witnesses observed a man entering the parking lot of Target at 1191 Boston Post Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man exited a white Toyota Solara with a Sawzall and approached another car. Police said he cut the catalytic converter off the car and noticed witnesses taking pictures of him.

The man approached the witness’ car, smashed their driver’s side window, yelled, and swung the Sawzall around, injuring the witness’s arm. Police said the man taunted the witness to exit their car before leaving in the Solara with misused Connecticut plates.

See the photo of the suspect below:

Photo courtesy MPD

Catalytic converter thefts have been on-the-rise across the state as the metal is easy and fast to steal. While the metal is very valuable, it’s also very expensive for car owners to replace.

The MPD urges residents to do their part and contact police immediately if you see a theft in action. Police note that it’s important not to approach the suspect, but instead, be a good witness by taking down the description of the car, license plate, and subject description. Additionally, look out for people under cars with a loud saw.

In order to try and prevent a theft from happening, police suggest that drivers should park a car where it will be visible, underneath lights after dark or near entrances to businesses. If possible, park near security cameras. Additionally, your car may have an extra level of protection if you etch the car’s license plate number on the converter.