MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford Police officer’s car was struck during a shooting on Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 1717 Boston Post Rd. at Bowlero around 11 p.m. At the scene, officials discovered multiple shell casings outside of the business.

One car, which belonged to a Milford officer working a private duty job at Bowlero, was struck.

This is an active investigation.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Doerr at ndoerr@milfordct.gov or by phone at (203) 783-4731, or Detective McMahon at bmcmahon@milfordct.gov or via (203) 783-4753.