MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford first responders were dispatched to the Broadway area between Brookdale Avenue and Grant Street for an active gas leak.

Police say residents of 20 nearby houses have been evacuated 300 feet away from the leak. Officials are now on scene and have identified the gas leak.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the leak appears to have been stopped, but they will be there for a couple hours trying to see what caused it.

