MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –A man was released on a $150,000 bond after Milford police said he attacked a person with a rake on Wednesday.

Lindell Datadeen is facing several charges, including first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to a minor and for violating a restraining order.

The victim told police that they were getting out of their car when Datadeen charged them with the rake, threatened to kill them and then hit them, according to police. The rake caused an “obvious injury” to the victim’s arm, police said.

A witness was able to get the rake away from Datadeen, according to police. A child was in the vehicle at the time.