MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner.

The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. They are asking that people share this story and photos of the ring so they can return it to its proper owner.

Anyone who may have information on the ring’s owner is asked to contact (203) 878-6651.