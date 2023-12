NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are looking for help in identifying multiple suspects from a street takeover in Milford early Saturday morning.

Milford police provided screen shots from a recording of the takeover that show persons of interest.

Screenshot provided by the Milford Police Department.

If you or anyone you know has information about the takeover or that could help identify the people in the photos above please contact Master-Sergeant Douglass Youd at 203-783-4728 or 203-878-6551.