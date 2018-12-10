Milford police seek suspect accused of stealing from bakery tip jar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in Milford are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a tip jar.

According to officials, the incident took place at Scratch Bakery.

MPD reminds business owners and employees to be mindful of TIP jars that are unattended. Currently looking to ID this suspect in a recent grab at a Milford Bakery pic.twitter.com/4kMVA0uEw2 — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) December 10, 2018

Authorities did not say how much money was taken.

Milford police are reminding business owners and employees to be mindful of any tip jars left unattended.