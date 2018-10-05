Milford Police still searching for 2016 armed robbery suspect Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Milford Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Milford Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Milford Police Department) [ + - ]

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Milford Police say they are still searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery back in August of 2016.

The suspect, described by police as a black male approximately 5'7, approached two men in the back parking lot of the People's United Bank on Broad Street, demanding they give him all of their money. Officials say the suspect revealed a pistol that was concealed in his pocket. The suspect observed one of the male victims make a bank transaction and waited for him out in the parking lot.

The witnesses say the suspect fled the scene on foot after taking the money. Surveillance video shows the man possibly getting into an older model, green 4-door sedan in front of the bank.

The was scene on the day of the robbery wearing white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.