MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new member of the Milford Police Department joined the team on Wednesday — and he’s paw-sitively ready to serve the public.

Photo courtesy Milford police

The MPD shared the news of their first-ever police service dog, noting that Winston was extensively trained to be an emotional support animal. His services will be used for community outreach, victim services, peer support, and much more, the department said.

Winston was seen saluting Chief Mello during their first meeting:

Photo courtesy Milford police

Stay up-to-date on Winston’s adventures via Instagram.