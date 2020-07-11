Milford residents mixed over prepping for Tropical Storm Fay

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After hearing Tropical Storm Fay was headed past Connecticut, some residents and businesses decided to prepare while others didn’t seem phased.

“I just took all the beach chairs and pushed them down, covered my grill,” said Milford resident Patrick Kane. “Just simple, little things.”

“This area tends to do well…knock on wood,” said Sarah Carroll.

It was the classic split. Some were even out and about enjoying their day before getting cozy at home and waiting for the storm to pass.

“This is our treat before we head home for the rest of the day,” Stratford resident Kathy Krochko told News 8 outside of a marina in Milford.

In Milford, the rain and wind picked up around 4:30 p.m. Two hours later, it stopped.

News 8 hit the beach and found Kane and Deidre — a pretty calm, cool and collected couple.

“It’s not that bad,” they told News 8. “Maybe get the Boogie Board and go all out. Get a little adventurous I mean. The waves look good. I like this.”

They’ve lived here for two years and have seen a couple of bad storms, so they know what to look for and when things are going to get bad.

“You could go out there but [the] tide is going out, so that’s a good thing,” Kane said.

Homeowners on the beach said the only time the start to worry is when the tide comes in creeps into their driveways.