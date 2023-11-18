MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police report that four occupants of a house in Milford had to be relocated Saturday night after a car hit the building and rattled its foundation.

Milford police responded to a call at 8:17 p.m. of a car crashing into a house at 415 Pond Point ave.

The vehicle sustained significant damage in the collision. The driver had to be removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital.

Four people were in the building when the crash occurred. None of the occupants were seriously harmed.

The impact of the collision was strong enough to move the structure approximately 12in off of its foundation. The structure was so unstable that the four occupants were relocated to a neighbor’s house.

The Building Department and the Health Department are both investigating the scene.