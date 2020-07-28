Milford sand sculpture competition goes virtual, no borders on team entry

MILFORD, Conn (WTNH) — If you’ve always wanted to try Milford’s sand sculpture competition, well, now’s your chance, wherever you’re from. This year’s competition is going virtual and you have a whole month to submit your best work.

It’s a tradition put on by the Milford Arts Council decades in the making.

“We’ve done it for 43 years; this year is our 44th, but this year we’re going virtual out of respect of COVID and health and safety,” said Lorie Lewis, Marketing Director for the Milford Arts Council.

Hundreds come out to Walnut Beach every year, but in a pandemic, those crowds can’t happen.

“We just saw it as an opportunity to expand way beyond Milford, way beyond New England. We usually draw hundreds of people but this year we’re really hoping to expand globally,” said Lewis.

It’s free to enter but the Milford Arts Council is asking for $5 donations to help keep their organization running for years to come.

“We’ve been doing all of these things for free but our organization is 50 years young in 2022, and we really need people to help support us now, so it’s really important,” said Paige Miglio, Executive Director of Milford Arts Council.

Because of the format, they’re hoping for an even bigger (virtual) turnout than they’ve ever seen.

“From Clearwater to California to Croatia,” said Lewis, “our vision is to see creativity everywhere and we never thought that would mean around the world, but who knows!”

Milford Arts Council is accepting applications until Aug. 28, after that it’s up do a vote online.