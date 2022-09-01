MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The senior center in Milford is more than a comfortable place to call home — it also offers a food pantry for not just the community, but people living in surrounding areas.

From breakfast foods to canned goods, all the staples are being offered.

“Vegetables, produce, fresh carrots, every Tuesday,” Megan Brooks, Milford Bank Coordinator, said.

People are required to make an appointment before coming in. After making their selections, the food is bagged and weighed.

The food bank partly runs on walk-in donations, with many even shipped through the mail.

The Milford senior center has been around for 52 years, offering social services and recreational programs. It’s a place where they believe nothing is impossible, particularly when it comes to lending a helping hand.

“A person who just lost their job, a person who really doesn’t know how to make ends meet that’s working,” Leonora Rodriguez, Milford senior center executive director, said. “This is a big deal.”

The food bank at the senior center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.