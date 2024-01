MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One lucky person in Milford is $2 million richer after taking home their Mega Millions winnings.

No further details are available on the winner on the Connecticut Lottery’s website. They won the prize on Jan. 4.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Colony News and Lotto in Milford.

Another person won a $1 million Powerball prize on Jan. 4. The anonymous winner lives in Monroe and purchased their ticket at the Camaro Mini Mart.