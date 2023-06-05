SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a woman on Sunday for allegedly robbing a bank in Shelton last month, according to authorities.

Police identified Bernadette Diana Volikas, 46, of Milford as the suspect in the robbery at TD Bank in Shelton.

Bernadette Diana Volikas. (Source: Shelton Police Department)

Police said Volika’s was also identified as the suspect in a similar robbery in Stratford in February.

Man allegedly killed mother in New Milford, called police to confess

Officers from both the Shelton and Stratford police departments responded to Volikas home in Milford. Police made contact Volikas and was brought taken into custody by the Stratford Police Department on a warrant for her arrest.

Volika was then incarcerated by the Stratford Police Department.

Shelton police then served Volikas an arrest warrant charging her with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny.

She was displaced on a $20,000 bond for the Shelton robbery.

Volika is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on June 22.