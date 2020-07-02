Breaking News
Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Milford woman reportedly robbed, assaulted in New Haven parking garage, PD searching for suspects

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2016-01-15 New Haven Police Chase Starr Street_222141

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly robbed and assaulted in a parking garage Friday afternoon.

NHPD says the victim, a 57-year-old Milford woman, was walking to her parked car around 4:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of Temple Street Parking Garage when she was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground.

The victim told police she was punched and kicked repeatedly by a group of teenage males. She says they took her cell phone, wallet from her purse, and an undetermined amount of money.

A security guard reported finding the woman after the attack.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been discharged.

A witness on the scene “told officers he saw a group of about eight juveniles run through the lobby of the building and out of the garage toward George Street. Officers canvassed the area and checked for security video footage,” police report.

A Yale University police officer located the victim’s stolen wallet near 350 George Street.

Officers obtained security footage which confirmed the eight males fled on foot west on George Street. The suspects are believed to be 15 to 17-year-old juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives review additional security video footage and follow up with other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Robbery/Burglary Unit at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

George Floyd, memorial, rally, Waterbury,

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd, memorial, rally, Waterbury,"

Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden; PD looking to identify driver

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden; PD looking to identify driver"

Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden"

Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive"

CT NAACP official calling for more diverse curriculum in public schools

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT NAACP official calling for more diverse curriculum in public schools"

COVID-19 mysterious blood clotting cause identified in study led by Yale Cancer Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 mysterious blood clotting cause identified in study led by Yale Cancer Center"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss