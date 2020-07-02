Milford woman reportedly robbed, assaulted in New Haven parking garage, PD searching for suspects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is investigating after a woman was reportedly robbed and assaulted in a parking garage Friday afternoon.

NHPD says the victim, a 57-year-old Milford woman, was walking to her parked car around 4:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of Temple Street Parking Garage when she was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground.

The victim told police she was punched and kicked repeatedly by a group of teenage males. She says they took her cell phone, wallet from her purse, and an undetermined amount of money.

A security guard reported finding the woman after the attack.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been discharged.

A witness on the scene “told officers he saw a group of about eight juveniles run through the lobby of the building and out of the garage toward George Street. Officers canvassed the area and checked for security video footage,” police report.

A Yale University police officer located the victim’s stolen wallet near 350 George Street.

Officers obtained security footage which confirmed the eight males fled on foot west on George Street. The suspects are believed to be 15 to 17-year-old juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives review additional security video footage and follow up with other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Robbery/Burglary Unit at 203-946-6304.