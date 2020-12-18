Milford’s CT Post Mall implements ‘Parental Guidance Required’ program

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Post Mall has announced a new “Parental Guidance Required” program for children under 17.

The mall is implementing the program beginning Friday to encourage families to take advantage of shopping in a safe environment there.

The guidance states that visitors under the age of 17 now must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult older than 21-years-old during designated hours. Those designated hours are Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to closing, and Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to closing.

Additionally, the guidance states that “unsupervised youth shopping prior to 3:00 pm Monday – Friday or prior to 1:00 pm on Saturday/Sunday must leave the mall by the designated time or will need to be joined by a parent or supervising adult.”

One adult can accompany up to four youths who must remain with the supervising adult while at the mall.