NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews in New Haven started milling and paving city streets Friday morning.

Work began on the city’s east side and continue into the fall.

Mayor Justin Elicker explained why the milling happens before the paving process.

“If we kept paving, paving and paving, the streets would get higher, higher, and higher,” Elicker said. “We obviously want a curve so the cars don’t go over onto the sidewalk.”

The city is spending about $3 million to mill and pave an estimated 40 roads.

