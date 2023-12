NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Minor injuries are reported after a rollover crash Friday morning on I-91 in North Haven, according to state police.

The crash occurred on I-91 Southbound between Exits 9 and 8. The left lane is closed due to the crash and drivers can expect heavy delays.

The number of those injured is unknown at this time. There is no ETA as to when the lane will reopen.

