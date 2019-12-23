 

Miracle holiday pop-up takes over New Haven cocktail bar

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The Ordinary cocktail bar in New Haven is anything but ordinary this holiday season.

For the second year in a row, they’ve been chosen by an international company to host a Christmas-themed pop-up.

Miracle is the name of the pop-up, they have over 100 locations worldwide. Pop-ups can be found in New Zealand, Switzerland, Romania and here in Connecticut.

Each bar that’s chosen gets a specific cocktail list and glassware to serve each drink in. The owners are put in charge of decorating the inside on their own.

Ordinary owner, Tim Cabral tells News 8, ” when somebody first walks in, if they don’t know they’re like, ‘oh this is just like kind of like a fun decorated bar.’ Then as they start looking around, they see all the nuances and then the glassware and the menus, that’s when the conversation starts.”

There are two locations in Connecticut, the other in Waterbury.

The festive drinks are hand-crafted and when paired with the holiday decor, sure to bring your holiday spirit out.

At the end of the season, Miracle donates a portion of the proceeds to different charities depending on the market of the specific pop-up.

The Miracle pop-up bar will be in New Haven until the new year.

