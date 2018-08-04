Missing man's body discovered in Guilford

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. - FILE - Guilford police cruiser (WTNH)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A missing man's body was discovered in Guilford on Saturday.

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to Trolley Road for a report of a missing 77-year-old man.

Authorities say the man's vehicle had been located in a parking lot after he was reported to have gone there on Friday. Police then located the man's body a short distance from his vehicle.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Officers have not released the man's identity at this time.