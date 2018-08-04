New Haven

Missing man's body discovered in Guilford

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 03:09 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 03:09 PM EDT

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A missing man's body was discovered in Guilford on Saturday.

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to Trolley Road for a report of a missing 77-year-old man.

Authorities say the man's vehicle had been located in a parking lot after he was reported to have gone there on Friday. Police then located the man's body a short distance from his vehicle.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Officers have not released the man's identity at this time.

