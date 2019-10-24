Missing Meriden mother’s death ruled homicide, medical examiners report

1  of  2
New Haven

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Perrie Mason‘s death has been ruled a homicide. The medical examiner’s office released their findings Thursday.

The Meriden mother, 31, was reported missing August 18th by her ex-fiance, Jason Watson. Very shortly before Mason was reported missing, Watson had been arrested on Domestic Violence Charges and had reportedly violated protective orders.

Mason’s body was found August 21st outside Watson’s place of work in Waterbury.

The medical examiner’s office released their findings of the cause-of-her-death to be ‘homicidal violence.’

