Missing two months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday marks two months since 1-year-old Vanessa Morales went missing from her home in Ansonia.

Vanessa’s mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in their Myrtle Avenue home December 2, 2019. Police have been searching for Vanessa since that day. They believe she is still alive.

Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales, 43, has since been arrested in connection with Holloway’s murder and Vanessa’s disappearance. He has not been charged in either case.

In addition to looking for Vanessa, officers are looking for several items her mother used to take care of her daily: a multi-colored polka dot comforter, a baby car seat, and an Eddie Bauer diaper bag. Police believe they may still be with her or were thrown away.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for Vanessa’s safe return.