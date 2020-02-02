Missing two months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday marks two months since 1-year-old Vanessa Morales went missing from her home in Ansonia.

Vanessa’s mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in their Myrtle Avenue home December 2, 2019. Police have been searching for Vanessa since that day. They believe she is still alive.

Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales, 43, has since been arrested in connection with Holloway’s murder and Vanessa’s disappearance. He has not been charged in either case.

In addition to looking for Vanessa, officers are looking for several items her mother used to take care of her daily: a multi-colored polka dot comforter, a baby car seat, and an Eddie Bauer diaper bag. Police believe they may still be with her or were thrown away.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for Vanessa’s safe return.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales"

Calls at West Haven vigil for officer-involved shootings to end

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls at West Haven vigil for officer-involved shootings to end"

Teens' STEM skills put to the test at annual Yale Olympiad tournament

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teens' STEM skills put to the test at annual Yale Olympiad tournament"

Yale Model UN student tested negative for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale Model UN student tested negative for coronavirus"

Friends, family of Soulemane hold rally for 19-year-old shot and killed in police chase

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends, family of Soulemane hold rally for 19-year-old shot and killed in police chase"

Autopsy results released in case of police-involved shooting in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Autopsy results released in case of police-involved shooting in West Haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss