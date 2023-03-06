WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman’s body was found washed-up on the shore in West Haven on Friday, police said.

According to police, Connecticut State DOT workers observed what appeared to be a body on the westside shore of the West River by the Kimberly Avenue Bridge just before 2:30 p.m. West Haven police responded to the scene and located the woman’s body.

The woman was identified as 29-year-old Roya Mohammadi, police said.

She was reported missing to the New Haven Police Department just one day prior on March 2.

West Haven Investigative Services assumed the investigation and police are awaiting results from the medical examiner.

