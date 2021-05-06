Missouri tractor-trailer driver arrested in road rage incident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday following a tractor-trailer road rage incident on I-84 in Waterbury.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., State Police received a 911 call reporting an active road rage incident between two tractor-trailer drivers on I-84 West near Exit 23.

The caller reported one of the drivers brandished a handgun during the incident.

That driver was later identified as Thomas M. Colburn, 54, of Missouri.

Colburn was charged with weapons in a vehicle, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of large-capacity magazines, threatening in the second degree, and breach of peace.

No one was injured in the incident.

Colburn was released on a $5,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 25 at 9a.m.