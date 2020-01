NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic New Haven restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the year.

Miya’s on Howe Street was the Elm City’s first sushi restaurant, opening in 1982.

It’s considered the first restaurant in the world to have sushi made sources that can be maintained without harming ecosystems. Using sustainable seafood won Miya’s multiple awards, including the 2016 White House Champions of Change award.