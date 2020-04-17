Modern Apizza adjusts to new normal amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a scenario no restaurant owner could have envisioned — dining room closed, chairs on the table and people walking by.

“Never, never in a million years and it’s actually a gut-wrenching feeling,” said Bill Pustari, owner of Modern Apizza. “It doesn’t feel good.”

Modern has been slinging slices for decades, and in a city known for the best pizza in the world, business keeps going.

“We’ll be busy tonight, it’s just a different type of busy,” he said.

Modern’s typically packed dining room has been closed for weeks with no reopening date in sight, so they’ve been operating entirely out of the take out door in the parking lot.

“It’s tough in the city,” he said. “We’re lucky that we did this early.”

The customers line up at cones; only one in the building at a time. Pustari has found it tough to adjust to the rules while keeping customers happy.

“The more rules you put on them, the more you’re gonna inconvenience them and the tougher it will be to retain them, like today, we have to have masks,” Pustari explained.

He said he sees this type of business continuing even after social distancing guidelines are lifted. As difficult as it is, he’s taking his new normal one slice at a time.

“So I’ve got a new job; I’m the bouncer. So, I stand by the door and tell everyone to go stand, and I never knew I’d be doing this at 56,” he said with a laugh. “I thought I owned a restaurant.”