Modern pizza may be the lucky charm for the Boston Red Sox

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven slice may just be the Boston Red Sox’s good luck charm.

It’s a love affair that dates back to 2004 when former Red Sox Owner Larry Lucchino had lunch at Modern Apizza with some players and the Red Sox radio announcer, Hamden’s Joe Castiglione. They won the world series that year.

Since then, every time Modern is delivered to Fenway Park, the Sox win.

“Anyone who knows they’re coming to Fenway will stop at Modern and bring us our supply and now it has just become something Chaim Bloom has to have. It’s good karma,” Castiglione said.

“I was there last night. I brought up the pizzas and when Chaim went into the office to eat them, that’s when they had the six-run rally. So I got credit again for last night’s win,” said Modern Apizza Owner Bill Pustari.

News 8 asked Pustari the following question Tuesday: “No one’s eating Modern tonight, should Red Sox fans be nervous?”

“It’ll go to the next game,” Pustari said.

Pustari’s parents and daughter are actually huge Yankees fans. He grew up in Stamford and has even sent hundreds of pizzas to the Yankees over the years in Florida for spring training.

So what’s the good luck order? A small mozzarella, small pepperoni, and a fresh white tomato and basil.