New Haven

Mold, rats force family of 6 out of New Haven apartment

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:48 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:48 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Moncrieft family of New Haven says they are dealing with major problems inside their Truman St. apartment, including a rat infestation, black mold and a soggy ceiling and walls.

"Obviously, these are in deplorable conditions," said Delienne Moncrieft, the family patriarch. He said his wife Tiquanda and their four children pay $1,650 a month to live conditions not fit even for a pet.

Moncrieft walked News 8's Mario Boone around the apartment property where garbage and debris littered the grounds. We couldn't go inside because Moncrieft said his doctor ordered him to stay out due to health concerns. That didn't stop him from describing the conditions.

Related: Condemned Norwich building displaces ten families

"Mouse droppings, the roof leaks continuously, the stair case is caving in when you walk up, it smells like dead things died in the wall, you know. It's ridiculous," he said. Moncrieft gave us pictures of rat droppings in a purse, on the floor and of a pancake box which had been chewed through by rodents.

"It's unlivable," Moncrieft explained.

The last straw came when Mrs. Moncrieft took ill.  

"She caught very bad asthma attacks from the mouse droppings and the mold and mildew that's inside, I mean, to the point of death," he uttered.

Related: New luxury apartment building opens in New Haven

New Haven housing inspectors ordered the landlord, Avon Dream Housing, to put them in a hotel where they've been crammed for a month. The landlord declined to go on camera, but did tell News 8 efforts are underway to repair problems identified in a city housing inspection report.

"The place should be condemned," he demanded. "No one, a dog shouldn't even be in this place, honestly."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center