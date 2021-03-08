Mom creates Cookie Trail along CT coastline

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — One local mom found a sweet way to celebrate what Connecticut’s coastline has to offer: the Cookie Trail.

The Cookie Trail features five shoreline towns and 10 bakeries.

Creator Jenn Record said it’s a way to bring families together and support local businesses.

“We wanted to still get out and explore Connecticut,” she said. “We’re often so quick to leave this great state but there are so many great places.”

Record is also the mom behind Coast2CoastwithKids, a blog that documents family travels. And now, those travels are a little closer to home. ​

“Right along the shoreline so you’re super close to Hammonassett State Park, which is great for hiking, and you know, of course, the beach in the summer, but the off-season, that’s a great time to go. Just this winter we were at the Florence Griswold Museum and the Connecticut River Museum; two spots I’d certainly read about but hadn’t had the opportunity to visit; very family-friendly.”

The Cookie Trail is perfect for any season, and the locations offer ample opportunity to keep the kids entertained.

“So many of the spots on the Cookie Trail are there right along a town green, so you literally can spend an entire afternoon; take a frisbee, take a ball, go get a treat, but you could hang out on the town green. You can play outside, get some exercise. It’s so good for mental health to get outside of the house when we can safely do it and spend time as a family you know interacting.”

Kids don’t want cookies? Don’t worry about it. Record has also mapped out a Cupcake Trail and a Chocolate Shop Trail.

It’s all food-allergy friendly, too.

“I do try to make mention of places that are allergy-friendly, for instance, some of the bakeries on the Cookie Trail, actually two of them, are predominantly gluten-free, nut-free; they even have things like gluten-free pizza dough.”

Don’t feel obligated to eat all of the cookies at once. Record said they freeze really well, so enjoy the day trip and save some sweets for later.