Mom wants staffers fired after 3-year-old son wandered away from New Haven school through broken gate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven parents are looking for answers after they said their son wandered away from his school’s playground on Monday.

The incident happened at New Haven Public School’s Truman School.

Jalean Wright said she was upset when she learned that her 3-year-old son, Kryce, had walked away from his school’s playground and was found by a stranger minutes later.

Kryce Wright (Credit: Jalean Wright)

“One, I was worried, but two, then, I’m pissed off,” she explained. “I’m ready to knock somebody’s head off.”

Surveillance footage showed that Kryce was able to slip away — unnoticed — and leave through a broken gate.

“It’s not like just a loose hinge, said Kyrce’s father, James. “It’s completely broken off.”

Broken gate around Truman School. Photo: Wright Family

According to school officials, the boy walked away from the area and was found eight minutes later by a stranger, who took him back to school.

While his parents are thankful, James said they can’t help but wonder “what if…”

“What if the stranger didn’t bring him back and she kidnapped him?”

Three staffers have been placed on paid administrative leave, but Jalean said it’s not enough.

“It’s their fault, so there’s no paid leave,” she said. “Just fire them.”

The school district, Connecticut Department of Children and Families, and police are investigating.

The district is also working to fix the gate. Staffers have since placed orange netting where the working gate should be.