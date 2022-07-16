NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A health and wellness fair in New Haven is raising awareness on health, safety, and family well-being.

Dozens of people gathered at Goffe Street Park on Saturday for “Momma’s Love Community Day.” The event is dedicated in memory of Latoya Glasper, a member of the New Haven Health Department.

Glasper initially planned the event, but passed away last month from a health crisis. Her daughter said the event embodied her mother’s mission.

“My mother would have been very excited, going around to each table, learning about COVID, learning about HIV, anything to make the community safer,” Glasper’s daughter, Zyiara Bradley, said. “She was very dedicated to making her community safe.”

The event also served as a reminder to stay vigilant against COVID. Vaccines were available to residents six months and older.