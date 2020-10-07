‘Moms and dads…now they have an option’: New Haven opens first 3 learning hubs for distance learning students in Elm City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the city of New Haven opened three of the nine learning hubs they planned throughout the city.

The learning hubs are a solution to the number of students who were not logging on to remote learning. The city says about 1,500 students weren’t logging on.

Now, with these learning hubs, students will be provided with technology and supervision to complete remote learning school days.

The three locations hold about 20 students each and by the second day of them being open, registrations almost filled all the spots.

The students are also given breakfast and lunch.

Gwendolyn Williams told News 8, “We’re here to create a safe environment, so those moms and dads who have to go to work and worry about leaving their children at home because they’re working remotely. Now, they have an option.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says, “As a parent, I know it’s very very challenging to have kids at home online learning.”

The learning hubs have been a project in the making and seeing so many families using them the mayor says, “it feels like the work that we’re doing is very worthwhile.”

The soft opening was for just three of the learning hubs Monday. The city is hoping to have four more locations opened up by the end of this month and the rest opened by mid-November.