Monday marks three months since 1-year-old Vanessa Morales went missing

New Haven

(WTNH) — Monday marks three months since 1-year-old Vanessa Morales went missing.

Police say Morales was reported missing back on December 2. Her mother Christine Holloway was found dead inside of her home in Ansonia that same month.

Baby Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales of New Haven, is facing murder charges in Holloway’s death. However, he has not been charged in Vanessa’s disappearance.

Police say they are still searching for her. If you have any information that would be of any help, you are asked to contact police.

