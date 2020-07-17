Money for Brownfield economic development set to be approved for Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The old Farrell factory in downtown Ansonia may finally be coming down. The project has been seven years in the making.

City officials say it takes a lot of money to test, demolish and clean up an industrial site like this one on North Main Street.

“This sure is the key to unlocking Ansonia and the valley’s future,” said Mayor David Cassetti, (R) Ansonia.

Main Street in the valley town has slowly been coming back after years of stagnant economic development.

Bill Purcell, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, said, “It needs to go! The time has come.”

“This is how you bring a city back to life!” Gov. Ned Lamont, (D) Connecticut exclaimed.

Governor Lamont toured the area and then announced he’s ready to approve half a million dollars in state Brownfield funds through DECD, the Department of Economic and Community Development to help demolish the old factory.

Clearing the way for three acres of property to be developed.

“This is the best way to get out of our economic development crisis in Connecticut and get more people working paying taxes and making a living,” said Sen. George Logan, (R) Naugatuck.

In addition to state money, Ansonia received $150,000 in federal EPA funding to clean up asbestos.

The mayor says a business bringing one hundred jobs is interested.

Mayor Cassetti said, “Once cleaned and cleared this parcel can accommodate that new operation.”

The $500,000 in state Brownfield money is on the agenda for next weeks bond commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday.