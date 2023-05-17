NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A moose was hit and killed by a car on Route 15 Northbound in North Haven Wednesday morning, state police said.

According to police, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. near Exit 63.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called to remove the animal and determine if the moose was tagged or part of a state conservation program.

DEEP believes the moose is likely the one spotted in the Watertown/Waterbury area recently, as the last reports of the animal showed it was moving in the southern direction.

While the driver was not injured, the car suffered extensive damage to the windshield and hood.

The scene has since been cleared.

While the moose population in Connecticut is small — around 100 — DEEP said the animals could pose a serious threat if they wander onto roads. During this time of year, young moose may be traveling further in search of new areas to call home.

Since moose are darker in color, stand much higher than deer, and are most active during dusk and dawn, it is not usual to see the reflective eye-shine from headlights. It is 13 times more likely that a car crash involving a moose will end in a human fatality than a car crash involving a deer, DEEP said.

Moose can also feel threatened or become aggressive around humans; DEEP said moose should not be approached under any circumstances.

DEEP urges the public to report moose sightings on a major roadway like I-91, I-84, or I-95 to the DEEP Emergency Dispatch at (860) 424-3333.

General moose sightings can be reported to the DEEP Wildlife Division here.