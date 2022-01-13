More at-home COVID tests heading to New Haven residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The weekend is knocking on the door. Before we get there, however, more than 5,000 additional at-home COVID-19 test kits will be in the hands of New Haven residents.

“As I indicated, vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said Maritza Bond, health director for the City of New Haven.

Bond led a webinar Thursday night for residents of the Elm City. In addition to reiterating safety protocols and the distribution of test kits, Bond described a program that will go into effect next Monday.

It’s called “test and spray,” and is designed to keep more kids in school.

“For example, you are told today that your child was exposed to someone that tested positive. Your child should test daily for five days and will be instructed when to return to back, I mean they’ll be instructed and be allowed to stay in school. But if the child becomes symptomatic and starts experiencing symptoms, you must inform the school immediately and keep your child at home,” Bond said.

Those tests will be given out by school nurses to families, allowing the tests to be conducted at home.

Earlier in the week, Bond said the city of New Haven has already distributed 43,000 tests. That’s not counting the supply going out between Thursday and Friday.

More tests are scheduled to be distributed next week.