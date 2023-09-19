NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new partnership is set to bring more concerts to the Westville Music Bowl next year.

The state’s largest independent concert promoter, Premier Concerts/Manic Presents, has partnered with Bowery Presents to boost the lineup.

The venue holds more than 10,000 people and has helped fill the void the closing of the Coliseum caused.

Keith Mahler, the president of Premier Concerts, said that the partnership will bring in a more robust schedule of bookings.

“We’ve slowly but surely built New Haven, Connecticut, back into one of the top 10 secondary touring markets in the country,” he said.

He said the upcoming boygenius concert, for example, is close to selling out.

Mahler said that Premier brings a big economic boost to New Haven, drawing more than 200,000 people to the Westville Music Bowl in three years.