More coronavirus testing sites added in New Haven to give communities of color in hot spots better access to testing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is adding new coronavirus testing sites across the city to give easier access to testing for those living in hot spots.

Mayor Justin Elicker and city health officials have consistently reported that the virus is most affecting the African-American community in the city.

As of Tuesday, all of the data presented by health officials in the last few weeks shows in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in the Elm City, the largest demographic affected is African-American.

In a press conference Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont spoke about the racial disparities among infected communities, saying, of the hundreds of people tested at the new rapid test site at the CVS-Abbott Labs drive-thru on Long Wharf in New Haven, 30-35% of positive tests came back from African-American patients.

That’s compared to 8% caucasions.

The governor says he plans to make sure testing is available for diverse communities in cities and improve access to prompt medical care.

Tuesday, Mayor Elicker announced the addition of three new testing sites throughout the city, which he ways will be the key to reopening the city.

Currently, there are two major sites – the aforementioned Long Wharf site, and a location at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The new site locations include Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center – which will begin testing patients on Dixwell Avenue – and Fair Haven Community Health Care – which will open a walk-in facility on Grand Avenue. Both will begin testing Wednesday. Both begin testing tomorrow.

Our goal is to put these sites in hotspots to ensure that these sites are accessible to community members who may not be able to access these other two sites. Part of this is to allow people to walk to get tested rather than drive. – Mayor Justin Elicker/ New Haven (D)

New Haven has seen a jump in cases since yesterday – up to 1,160 with 37 deaths. The mayor says the increase is due to the fact that CT has begun counting probable cases as well as confirmed.

