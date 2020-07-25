More New Haven streets partially shut down to expand outdoor dining

New Haven

News 8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More streets in New Haven are partially shutting down to cars, but opening up to diners.

Orange Street, between Center and George Street, has changed to expand outdoor dining in the Elm City.

One lane at College and Crown Street has also partially shut down so restaurants can expand outdoor dining into the street to help restaurants.

Both Pacifico Restaurant and South Bay Mediterranean Kitchen have been able to add 20 more seats outside. Most of them were filled on Saturday. This is great news for businesses trying to bounce back from the pandemic.

Cesar Poma-Rodriguez from South Bay Mediterranean kitchen said, “This is helping us immensely. I can say 100 percent we show an immense amount of gratitude.”

The road closures come in addition to the city holding a ‘Summer Saturdays’ promotion in July with parking discounts and special deals at restaurants to entice more people to come out.

