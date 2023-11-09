WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury has grown by more than 5,000 people since 2017, according to mayor-elect Paul Pernerewski.

“I think it’s going to have a very good effect,” he said.

The population in Waterbury was 108,642 in 2017 and grew to 114,009 in 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau.

The future mayor wants to make Waterbury an attractive place for people to move to. He said the city is increasing businesses, adding shops, restaurants and new homes.

The broker and owner of Brass Moon Realty, Levi Judqin, has experienced that change.

“I see the growth with people overpaying for houses,” he said. “The competition is still tight, even the rents. The rents have increased tremendously.”

He said most buyers are coming from New York because they are able to partially work from home. Judqin said he made the same move.

“You get a lot of peace of mind here,” Judqin said.

He said while New York renters pay $2,500 a month, a mortgage costs the same on a house in Waterbury.

“The quality of life is much better over here,” Judqin said. “You have parks.”

More police officers and teachers will be needed.

Pernerewski said Waterbury was among the few school districts in the state that saw a big enrollment increase this past year. While the city is down 100 teachers, they are making progress with 200 vacancies from the previous year.



“Right now the capacity is there. We’ve put in a number of these brand new K-8 schools, neighborhood schools and that’s taken a lot of the pressure off the middle schools,” Pernerewski said.